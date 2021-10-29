Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $68.25

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,905. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

