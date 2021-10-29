Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,465.71

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64). 573,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,232. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17). The stock has a market cap of £8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

