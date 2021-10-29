Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $684.83

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $738.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,597 shares of company stock valued at $83,469,887. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,077.04 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $1,094.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 560.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

