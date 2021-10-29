Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $104.78

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 12,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

