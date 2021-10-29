Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $59.95

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.04.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in uniQure by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,706. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.