Brokers Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

