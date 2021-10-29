Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

