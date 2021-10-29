Brokers Offer Predictions for Calix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

CALX stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 130.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 431.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 149.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

