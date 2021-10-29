Brokers Set Expectations for 1st Source Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SRCE opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.