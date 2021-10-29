Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

