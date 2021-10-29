Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $74.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $74.50 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $72.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $151,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

