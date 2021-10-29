BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BRP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BRP Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in BRP Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $37.43 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.