Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Brunswick stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

