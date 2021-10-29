BTIG Research Downgrades TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Neutral

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.