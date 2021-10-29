Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

BLDR stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

