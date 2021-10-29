Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bunge also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

BG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 1,301,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

