Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.