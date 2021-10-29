Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

BVRDF opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

