BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get BYD alerts:

Shares of BYDDY stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. 373,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,841. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.