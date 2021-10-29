BZEdge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $264,497.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZEdge has traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

