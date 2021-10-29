C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Million

Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce sales of $7.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.80 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.28 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,465 shares of company stock worth $6,978,562. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $901,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 71.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

