Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE:WHD opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

