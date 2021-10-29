CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 341,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 95.25. CAE has a one year low of C$22.52 and a one year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

