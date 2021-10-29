Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 606,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.