Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.79%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.