California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,055 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ITRN opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

