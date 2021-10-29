California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,038 shares of company stock valued at $184,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Collins Stewart began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of OLP opened at $31.59 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.