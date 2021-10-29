California Public Employees Retirement System Has $258,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $82.69 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $581.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.66.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

