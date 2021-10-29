California Public Employees Retirement System Has $278,000 Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,252 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT opened at $26.98 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.