California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $783.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

