California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $66,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

