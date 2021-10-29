California State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.56 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $69,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $76.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

