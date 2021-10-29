California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $75.55 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,865,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,545,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,081,487 shares of company stock valued at $174,747,268 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

