California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,159 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Dollar General worth $91,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of DG opened at $220.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

