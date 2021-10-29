Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Calix traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 1043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $41,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

