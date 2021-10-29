Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $50.04. 20,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,256,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

