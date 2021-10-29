Canaccord Genuity Boosts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $60.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

