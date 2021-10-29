Canaccord Genuity Boosts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $60.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.
STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
