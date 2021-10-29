Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$39.50 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.31.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$54.02. The company has a market cap of C$62.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.