Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.83 ($75.10).

COK opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.32. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €60.78 ($71.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

