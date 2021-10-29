Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.17. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 46,759 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.81 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

