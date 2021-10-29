Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 83,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

