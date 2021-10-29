Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

