Capital International Inc. CA Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Truist Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

