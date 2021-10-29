Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.49 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 46.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.31 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

