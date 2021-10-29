Capital International Inc. CA Invests $616,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,541,144. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

