Capital International Inc. CA Sells 73,573 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,573 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

