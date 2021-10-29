Capital International Investors Has $123.97 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,805 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Huazhu Group worth $123,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

HTHT stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

