Capital International Investors Has $142.06 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Mattel were worth $142,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

