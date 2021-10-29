Capital International Investors Has $156.43 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,653 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.50% of Arcosa worth $156,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 392,284 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,570,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Arcosa stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

