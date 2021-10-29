Capital International Investors Has $186.15 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $186,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.