Capital International Investors Has $91.79 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Novanta were worth $91,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after purchasing an additional 521,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT opened at $172.30 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

